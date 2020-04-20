GREENSBORO — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Eastern Music Festival to cancel its upcoming summer season of classical music.
"It is with deep sadness that we had to make this important decision," EMF's board of directors said in a statement released today.
This would have marked EMF's 59th annual season from June 27 to Aug. 1.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, patrons, staff, and the entire Greensboro community was at the forefront of this decision," the announcement said.
"Waiting longer to come to this decision would have had a negative impact upon the well-being of the organization. Bringing over 400 students, faculty, and staff together to form a music community, as well as the gathering of our 21,000-plus patrons, creates too great a risk of advancing the spread of the virus, endangering us all."
For five weeks each summer, more than 200 music students from around the globe come to Greensboro to study with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists.
For the public, that means daily concerts by chamber ensembles, two student orchestras and the faculty orchestra — more than 65 concerts and events in all.
Students and many faculty members stay in Guilford College’s housing and perform in the college’s venues.
Last year's festival attracted 268 students from 39 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The 44 international students came from 21 locations that included China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Canada, England, France, Germany, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Portugal, Slovenia and South Korea.
"Our students and faculty come from all over the nation and world," the announcement said. "Many were unsure about their ability to travel and attend our five-week festival this season."
Other music festivals have faced the same issue with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brevard Music Center has canceled its 2020 Summer Institute & Festival. An Appalachian Summer Festival in Boone has replaced live events with online programming.
The Aspen Music festival and School in Colorado has delayed its start by two weeks, to July 16, and shortened its season to six weeks.
EMF "really wanted to have a festival this summer," its Monday announcement said. "We want to share music with you, and we know you want to be here with us in Greensboro, too. The lost opportunities for our students, faculty, guest artists, staff, and our patrons and sponsors cannot begin to be expressed. We also know the impact of our decision will be felt by our classical music-loving patrons and the greater Greensboro community."
EMF’s home office at the Greensboro Cultural Center is currently closed. Year-round staff are working remotely to continue to fulfill its mission to plan and prepare for another summer season of music study and performance in 2021.
"As we adjust to this new reality, we have faith that this situation will be resolved soon, and we hope you will have faith in us as we continue to build for EMF’s future," the announcement read. "In 2021, our Festival will celebrate 60 years of musical excellence, and we can’t wait to be together again with each and every one of you to experience EMF. As our Past Board President Dr. Timothy Lane mentioned during this decision-making process, 'Absence of music and EMF will make the heart grow fonder.'"
Visit EMF’s website and social media channels for updates and information about the 60th anniversary season and how prospective students can apply for 2021 summer study.
EMF's board acknowledged its funders and patrons for their support. Donations are appreciated and vital to the short-term and long-term health of the organization, its board said.
Contributions to EMF can be made online at easternmusicfestival.org/support/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 22026, Greensboro, NC, 27420.
