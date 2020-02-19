Prom Generic

The Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used formal wear and accessories through Feb. 28 for the Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads programs.

These programs give the items to middle and high school students for free so they can attend prom or other special events.

Shoes, jewelry, plus sized dresses, dress shirts and pants are the items needed most. All formal wear and shoes must be in wearable condition.

Drop-off locations and times are:

  • 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
  • 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
  • 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, Greensboro.
  • 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, Polliwogs Children’s Boutique, 1722 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

Shopping days will be March 26-27.

There is no registration to receive formal wear.

For information, call 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset.

