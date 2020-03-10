Jim Curry

John Denver tribute artist Jim Curry.

 Courtesy Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will present a special tribute concert to the late singer John Denver June 6 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert, "Rocky Mountain High," features John Denver tribute artist Jim Curry.

Tickets are $35 to $80. Student tickets are $20. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the symphony office at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

Curry performed a tribute concert as part of the symphony's POPS series in 2009.

Denver is known for such hits as "Rocky Mountain High," "Take Me Home Country Roads" and "Annie's Song."

