GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will debut its new Master Chorale on March 28, during its first classical Masterworks concert in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Under the direction of founding Conductors Jonathan Emmons and James Keith, the chorale will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with soloists Lyubov Petrova, Nancy Maultsby, Rodrick Dixon and Nathan Berg.
Appointments are required to audition. Secure appointments by emailing masterchorale@greensborosymphony.org.
Auditions will be held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St.
Here is the schedule:
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. Sept. 15
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24.