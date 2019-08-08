GREENSBORO — Tickets for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming 2019-2020 season have gone on sale to the public.
This is the first time that the public can purchase tickets to any of the season’s 18 shows. They include concerts scheduled for spring 2020 in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The new 3,000-seat venue is scheduled to open in March 2020 at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The 2019-2020 concert season officially opens on Sept. 19 and runs through May 2020. The first half of the season will take place primarily in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive, and Westover Church at 505 Muirs Chapel Road.
On March 28, the symphony's first performance will take place at the Tanger Center. The season will feature an array of renowned artists including an April 28 Evening with Matthew Morrison, a Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee known as a “triple threat” for his singing, dancing and acting talent.
Tickets for each of the season’s 18 Masterworks, Pops and Chamber concerts are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The full 2019-2020 schedule is available at greensborosymphony.org/events.
Single tickets can be purchased online at www.greensborosymphony.org, through Ticketmaster, by calling the box office at 336-335-5456 Ext. 224, or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Single ticket prices for Dana and Westover range from $34 to $46, while prices for Tanger Center range from $20 to $80.