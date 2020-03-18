GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has set new dates for its concerts with Matthew Morrison and the band Windborne playing "The Music of Queen."
The concerts had been postponed from April amid concerns about coronavirus.
Both concerts will be held at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.
"The Music of Queen" has been postponed from April 4 to Aug. 21.
The Pops concert with singer, dancer and actor Matthew Morison has been postponed from April 18 to Sept. 17.
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com.
For more information, please visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the box office via email and phone at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, ext. 224 or ext. 223.
