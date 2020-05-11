GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has announced new dates for two classical concerts that it had postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both concerts will be held in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts downtown at 300 N. Elm St.
These concerts were postponed and rescheduled after Gov. Roy Cooper advised against upcoming gatherings with over 100 people to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The new dates can be found below:
The Beethoven Symphony No. 9 concert originally scheduled for March 28 this season now will be performed on Dec. 10 in the 2020-21 season.
It also will mark the debut of the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale.
The Maestro & Mendelssohn concert, originally scheduled for May 9 this season, has been rescheduled for May 15, 2021.
Symphony Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky will conduct both concerts. he also will solo on violin in the May 15, 2021 concert.
Ticket holders are asked to hold on to their tickets as single tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date.
Masterworks series subscribers will be contacted directly by symphony staff soon on available ticket options. The symphony is in the process of updating ticket information at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com.
New single tickets for both concerts will go on sale Aug. 1.
For more information, visit the symphony website or contact the box office via email at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org or by phone at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
