GREENSBORO — Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky has started a virtual music series on the orchestra's Facebook page.
Sitkovetsky and Friends Virtual, named after his chamber series with the symphony, can be found at facebook.com/greensborosymphony.
He will present the series while the coronavirus pandemic has put symphony concerts on temporary hold and kept Sitkovetsky, also a renowned world-traveling violinist, at his London home.
Each Thursday, Sitkovetsky will present interviews and performances by classical music stars. Each will be posted between 8:30 and 9 a.m.
This week will feature soprano Barbara Hendricks.
The first in the series featured famed pianist Bella Davidovich, Sitkovetsy's mother.
Others will focus on cellist Mischa Maisky, pianist Evgeny Kissin, violinist and conductor Sir Neville Marriner, conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano, pianistYefim Bronfman, violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos, pianist Gary Graffman and tenor Aleksandrs Antoņenko.
"The series of films/interviews on some of my illustrious colleagues and friends were made for the Russian Kultura Channel in 2013-2014 were later picked up by Medici TV under the title of 'It Ain’t Necessarily So,' Sitkovetsky said via email from London.
Rice Toyota, which sponsors the Greensboro Symphony's chamber music series, also sponsors the virtual series.
