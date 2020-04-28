Jim Curry

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has canceled its June 6 concert featuring Jim Curry's tribute to John Denver.

In a release, the symphony said it canceled the concert in light of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The symphony said it plans to include Jim Curry's John Denver tribute in its 2021-2022 season.

Ticket holders who purchased through the symphony box office will be contacted directly by symphony staff on available ticket options. Those who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund automatically within 30 days.

For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the symphony box office via email at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org or by calling 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

