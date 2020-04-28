GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has canceled its June 6 concert featuring Jim Curry's tribute to John Denver.
In a release, the symphony said it canceled the concert in light of challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
The symphony said it plans to include Jim Curry's John Denver tribute in its 2021-2022 season.
Ticket holders who purchased through the symphony box office will be contacted directly by symphony staff on available ticket options. Those who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund automatically within 30 days.
For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the symphony box office via email at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org or by calling 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.