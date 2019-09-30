GREENSBORO — Inspired by the success of last season's Hops series in attracting younger audiences, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will bring it back for a second year to Preyer Brewing Co.
The Hops series will return with its first performance from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the craft brewery at 600 Battleground Ave.
The symphony will sell 130 tickets at $20 each.
Tickets are available at greensborosymphony.org/concerts/hops-series and at the symphony box office, 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
"Folks have really responded well to this non-conventional performance venue," said Keyshia Haithcock, symphony development and public relations director.
"We decided to bring back the series for the 2019-20 year because it was a success, and our sponsor Wise Home Solutions was really happy with what he saw."
Tickets cover the 90-minute chamber performance and a free custom pint glass. The symphony also will cover the first drink.
The performance will feature the symphony's String Quartet of violinists Alison Lawson and Stephanie Ezerman, violist Gregorio Midero and cellist Alex Johnston.
They will play three 20-minute sets of classical favorites, pop standards, and a popular "Name That Tune" game.
The audience also will have chances to take home free tickets, prizes and swag.
The Hops series featured three concerts last season. The symphony plans the same this season, with more concerts on Dec. 8 and Feb. 9, Haithcock said.
The series is not specifically designed for millennials, those in the approximate age range of 23 to 38.
But the symphony has seen growth in the millennial market in the last few years, through its Vivace Young Professionals events that typically combine orchestra concerts with parties.
Last season's Hops series brought multiple age groups. Overall, the audience skewed younger than symphony concerts, in the 25- to 55-year-old range. The older audience came out to support the effort as well, but in a smaller quantity, Haithcock said.
Some young parents brought their children, who could interact more with the music in the casual environment.
Preyer Brewing Company will serve a specialized Hops Series brew, dubbed “Bachtoberfest," in honor of the traditional German holiday, which runs from Sept. 21 through Oct. 6.
Bachtoberfest is a lightly malty, traditional Oktoberfest beer made with 100% North Carolina malt. It was originally released during last year’s inaugural Hops Series Concert.
“Music, just like beer, is a community builder, and we’re thrilled to kick off the Hops Series with the Greensboro Symphony,” Nicole Preyer, owner of the downtown brewery, said in a news release.
