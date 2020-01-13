GREENSBORO — Two couples whose donations have been key to construction of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will serve as honorary chairs of a Greensboro Symphony fundraiser there.
Caroline and Steven Tanger and Elizabeth and Kevin Phillips will serve as honorary chair couples for the symphony's annual Name That Tune fundraiser for music education.
It will be held at 7 p.m. March 27 at the Tanger Center, now under construction at downtown North Elm and east Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
The event will showcase the music from Broadway musicals such as "Wicked," "South Pacific," "Hamilton," "Evita" and "My Fair Lady."
Madison Carroll and Rena and Mark Watson are co-chairs.
The 3,023-seat center is scheduled to open in March and host a variety of events, including symphony concerts, touring Broadway shows and the Guilford College Bryan Series of prominent speakers.
It is named for Steven Tanger, the chief executive officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, who gave $7.5 million to the project in 2013. His gift has been the largest private donation toward the facility, a $93 million project with costs shared between private donors and the city of Greensboro.
Phillips Foundation increased its gift to $5 million in 2016, making it one of the largest, private investors for this project. That ensured that noteworthy public art will be installed there. The 8,000-square-foot lobby will be named Phillips Hall in the foundation’s honor.
All proceeds from Name That Tune go to support the symphony’s education programs for more than 50,000 children in Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham counties.
General admission tickets are $200. Sponsorships range from $600 to $8,250. Find more information at greensborosymphony.org/support/name-that-tune.
