GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra has added the cover group Windborne playing "The Music of Queen" to its concert lineup at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The tribute concert to the influential classic rock band Queen will take place on April 4 at the new Tanger Center, the 3,000-seat venue scheduled to open in March downtown at North Elm and Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are $80, $65, $50, $35 and $20. They go on sale Dec. 3 at the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224, and online at greensborosymphony.org and ticketmaster.com.
Because it is a Pops/Rock concert, "The Music of Queen" is not part of the symphony's Pops or classical Masterworks series, said Lisa Crawford, symphony president and chief executive officer.
"Next season, we plan to offer a six-concert Pops/Rock series and at least two of the concerts will be rock," Crawford said. "Our subscribers will be able to choose between a four-concert or six-concert series at the Tanger Center."
The band Queen, led by Freddie Mercury, produced classic rock hits in the 1970s and 1980s still heard frequently on the radio and at the ballpark. Among them: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust, "We are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You."
The 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" focused on Mercury, who died in 1991.
Conductor Brent Havens will lead the symphony and the group Windborne — Brody Dolyniuk, Dan Clemons, Powell Randolph, George Cintron and Justin Avery — in the music of Queen.
“As always we wanted to keep the foundation of the music as close to the originals as we could and then add additional colors to enhance what Queen had done,” Havens said in a news release.
“The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette of sounds to call upon," Havens said in the news release. "The band is reproducing what Queen did live, as closely as possible, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music richness, a whole new feel, a whole different sense of color but still preserving the wonderful music that they originally produced.”
