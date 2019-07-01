GREENSBORO — Tune in to NBC's "Songland" on Tuesday night to see how a songwriter from the city fares on the musical competition series.
Afika Nxumalo, who attended Kiser Middle School and Grimsley High School, is now a New York City-based songwriter and musician who goes by Afika.
He will compete on "Songland," which gives select, undiscovered writers an opportunity to perform, pitch and refine a song that could be recorded by a music star as a single.
Afika's song is titled "Chosen."
The show will air locally at 10 p.m. today on WXII (NBC, channel 12).
Afika will host a watch party and a concert at Dram & Draught, 300 W. Gate City Blvd.
Later this summer he will host a contest for local songwriters to submit and perform one song for him and some judges.
Show producers have asked for recommendations from Season One contestants, and Afika will give the winner a personal recommendation for the second season of "Songland."