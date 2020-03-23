GREENSBORO — In a continued effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Greensboro Science Center will remain closed through April 30, leaders said Monday.
The science center at 4301 Lawndale Drive previously had announced on March 13 that it would be closed at least through March 27.
In addition, the science center will reduce onsite staffing and initiate an "essential staff only" operating plan effective Tuesday. Essential staff are primarily those responsible for the health and well-being of center's animals.
"Our staff and animals are doing fine," Glenn Dobrogosz, center chief executive officer, said in a Monday news release.
"But, to ensure the highest safety for our team and follow even stricter social-distancing standards, the GSC will carefully move into a daily routine focused 100% on our animals and the dedicated curators, keepers and aquarists who care for them every single day," Dobrogosz said.
Science center leaders are in daily contact with Association of Zoos and Aquariums, American Alliance of Museums and Association of Science and Technology Centers officials so organizations can learn from one another and understand how the nation’s accredited zoos, aquariums, museums and science centers are also coping with COVID-19.
In addition, regular communication with the center's board of directors and city partners allows the entire team to remain in the loop as it collectively works to get through the crisis, Dobrogosz said.
"When COVID-19 passes and we beat this invisible killer, Greensboro and our nation will spring back to life," he said. "The GSC’s staff and board are committed to the economic and marketing power of science-based tourism to help bring visitors back to our city’s streets, restaurants and cultural attractions."
