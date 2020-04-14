GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center will host an Earth Day BioBlitz throughout Guilford County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22.
The event is free and open to anyone who has access to backyards and/or parks in Guilford County. The science center strongly encourages participants using a public space to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing.
A BioBlitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many plants, animals and other organisms within a designated location and time period as possible. Participants need a smartphone and iNaturalist account.
To join the science center's Earth Day BioBlitz, select Greensboro Science Center Earth Day BioBlitz 2020 from the Projects menu under Community at inaturalist.org.
During the designated time on April 22, participants snap and upload photos to record the biodiversity found in Guilford County.
"BioBlitzes are fun ways to engage the public - from young children to experts — to connect to their environment while generating useful data for science and conservation," Courtenay Vass, the science center's community programs manager, said in a news release.
"They’re also a good excuse to explore the great outdoors," Vass said. "We hope that our community members gain a new understanding of scientific practices and their local ecology while connecting with one another through the iNaturalist app."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.