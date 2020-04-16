Greensboro Science Center penguin chicks (copy) (copy)

The Greensboro Science Center sought the public’s help to vote for names for its two newest penguin chicks. The chicks, who are male, hatched on Jan. 22 and 25.

GREENSBORO — The two newest penguin chicks at the Greensboro Science Center have names.

Meet Jim and Dwight.

Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, you might recall, are fictional characters on the mockumentary sitcom, "The Office." It aired from 2005 to 2013 on NBC.

The chicks, both male, hatched on Jan. 22 and Jan. 25 to parents Guinn and Vello. Science center volunteers sought the public's help in naming them.

They submitted names, and staff narrowed down their selections to the top eight. Last week, the public voted via Google Poll.

The science center received 3,317 responses, Marketing Manager Erica Brown said. Jim and Dwight rose to the top.

"Staff is thrilled by this choice," said Glenn Dobrogosz, science center chief executive officer. "Even more excited is this college-age generation that has evidently re-found the show 'The Office.'"

Fans on Facebook like the result.

As one put it: "Let the shenanigans begin!"

