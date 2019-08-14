Scavenger Hunt

Dana White looks for a hidden $100 during a geo-caching scavenger hunt, on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 in Greensboro, NC. (Photo by Jay Westcott/The News & Record)

GREENSBORO — Breakout Games is holding a geo-caching scavenger hunt Thursday for $2,000 in cash.

Breakout Games is a chain of escape room attractions. The Greensboro franchise is sponsoring the hunt, which drew thousands of hunters to downtown during last year's event.

For the promotion, 20 $100 bills will be hidden in and around Greensboro. From 5 to 8 p.m., players can get coordinates every half hour at breakoutgames.com/greensboro.

Breakout representatives will also be around town handing out cards with details about the hunt.