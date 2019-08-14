GREENSBORO — Breakout Games is holding a geo-caching scavenger hunt Thursday for $2,000 in cash.
Breakout Games is a chain of escape room attractions. The Greensboro franchise is sponsoring the hunt, which drew thousands of hunters to downtown during last year's event.
For the promotion, 20 $100 bills will be hidden in and around Greensboro. From 5 to 8 p.m., players can get coordinates every half hour at breakoutgames.com/greensboro.
Breakout representatives will also be around town handing out cards with details about the hunt.