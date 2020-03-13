GREENSBORO — Next weekend's grand opening events at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts have been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greensboro Coliseum, which manages the Tanger Center, today announced the postponements. 

Gov. Roy Cooper has strongly discouraged large meetings and gatherings statewide to limit the magnitude of the outbreak.

The announcement cited the government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The affected events at the Tanger Center include:

  • -Private Donor Receptions (March 18 and 19)
  • -Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (March 20)
  • -Josh Groban concert and VIP Reception (March 20)
  • Tony Bennett concert and VIP Reception (March 21)
  • Jay Leno in concert (March 22)
  • Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast (March 23)
  • Guilford College Bryan Series presents Sally Field (March 24)
  • Greensboro Symphony School Performances (March 25, 26 and 30)
  • Greensboro Symphony ‘Name that Tune’ Gala (March 27)
  • Greensboro Symphony Masterworks (March 28)
  • Public Open House (March 29)
  • The symphony also announced that its April 18 Matthew Morrison concert and its May 9 Masterworks concert would be postponed and rescheduled.

Tanger Center staff is working to attempt to reschedule all of the above events, the coliseum announced.

Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.

As updates become available, the coliseum will communicate revised event and ticketing information. Visit TangerCenter.com for updates.

The 3,023-seat, state-of-the art downtown venue at 300 N. Elm St. had been scheduled to open on March 20. It's the result of a $93 million partnership between the city and private donors.

When it does open, it will host touring Broadway musicals, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

