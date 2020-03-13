Tony Williams, owner of Diamond Life Concerts, listens as Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, talks about the first acting appearing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020.
The Tanger Center for Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Tony Williams, owner of Diamond Life Concerts, listens as Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, talks about the first acting appearing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro, NC on March 9, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
GREENSBORO — Next weekend's grand opening events at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts have been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greensboro Coliseum, which manages the Tanger Center, today announced the postponements.
Gov. Roy Cooper has strongly discouraged large meetings and gatherings statewide to limit the magnitude of the outbreak.
The announcement cited the government recommendations against gatherings of more than 100 people due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The affected events at the Tanger Center include:
-Private Donor Receptions (March 18 and 19)
-Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (March 20)
-Josh Groban concert and VIP Reception (March 20)
Tony Bennett concert and VIP Reception (March 21)
Jay Leno in concert (March 22)
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Board Meeting & Breakfast (March 23)
Guilford College Bryan Series presents Sally Field (March 24)
Greensboro Symphony School Performances (March 25, 26 and 30)
Greensboro Symphony ‘Name that Tune’ Gala (March 27)
Greensboro Symphony Masterworks (March 28)
Public Open House (March 29)
The symphony also announced that its April 18 Matthew Morrison concert and its May 9 Masterworks concert would be postponed and rescheduled.
Tanger Center staff is working to attempt to reschedule all of the above events, the coliseum announced.
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
As updates become available, the coliseum will communicate revised event and ticketing information. Visit TangerCenter.com for updates.
The 3,023-seat, state-of-the art downtown venue at 300 N. Elm St. had been scheduled to open on March 20. It's the result of a $93 million partnership between the city and private donors.
When it does open, it will host touring Broadway musicals, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.