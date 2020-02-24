GREENSBORO — Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Josh Groban will sing at the March 20 grand opening performance at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tanger Center on Monday announced Groban's upcoming performance at the new, 3,023-seat performing arts venue, which is less than a month away from opening downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
Groban ticket presales for the 8 p.m. concert will begin on Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 2 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Ticket prices and pre-sale details have not yet been announced. There will be a series of pre-sales, starting with availability to donors, coliseum complex staff said. The coliseum staff will manage the new venue.
Other previously-announced events in the new $93 million downtown venue set for March include comedian Jay Leno on March 22, actress Sally Field on March 24 and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on March 28.
They will help to launch a lineup of touring Broadway productions and concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series of guest speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
The center's budget will approach $93 million — nearly $88 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs, shared by the city of Greensboro and private donors.
It is named for the CEO of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (more than 30 million sold worldwide), live performances and comedic film and television appearances.
The 37-year-old Los Angeles native stands out as “the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 best-selling albums list of the past decade,” according to Billboard. He has appeared feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Hollars," "Coffee Town" and "Muppets Most Wanted," as well as on NBC’s "The Office," FX’s "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and CBS’ "The Crazy Ones."
His discography encompasses eight studio albums, including his 2001 self-titled platinum debut, 2003’s platinum "Closer," 2006’s platinum "Awake," 2007’s platinum Grammy-nominated "Noel," 2010’s gold-certified "Illuminations," 2013’s gold-certified "All That Echoes," 2015’s gold-certified "Stages," and most recently, 2018’s "Bridges."
