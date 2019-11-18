GREENSBORO — Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet has received $5,000 from the North Carolina Arts Council to support its new Dancing Dreamers curriculum.
The program is created with ages nine to 14 in mind, especially those in at-risk environments.
The North Carolina Arts Council Artist Residency Grant supports artists working in schools or after school programs for 10 days or more.
Royal Expressions company dancers Jade Donnell and Princess Johnson will facilitate the Dancing Dreamers programs at The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs and Smith Homes starting in February 2020. The program will run for 12 weeks.
In February 2018, Royal Expressions launched its first Dancing Dreamers pilot program at East White Oak Community Center.
“Dancing Dreamers is more than just another outreach dance program," Johnson, founding director of Royal Expressions, said in a news release. "It is a curriculum that we plan to teach to dance teachers, educators, and mentors through training programs, so that they can then go out and use the curriculum to make a deep impact on their students and the community as a whole.”
The curriculum was developed by Johnson in 2017 after she spoke at a family conference alongside Willie Hinton. The Dancing Dreamers Curriculum was developed to help students “Dare to Dream."
Performing can be just as daunting as pursuing big dreams. Johnson decided to use dance to help children let go of fear and unlock their potential. She does this through 10 modules that use motivational speakers, journaling, dance improvisation and choreography.
Children are motivated to write, speak, and dance their dreams. Johnson believes that dance is a critical part of this process because of the visualization techniques that are used in actually embodying their dreams even before they happen, the news release said. She believes that by dancing their dreams, they can actually feel themselves living them, thus making what seems impossible, possible.
To learn more about Dancing Dreamers contact Johnson at 336-944-6146 or princess@royalexpressions.org.
To learn more about Royal Expressions, visit www.royalexpressions.org or follow the company on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/royalexpressionsdance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.