Greensboro's Press Play podcast studio 'has come a long way from the bare table with a mixer and two mics'

GREENSBORO — Two years ago, Brody Cohen-Glaze sought a space where he could build a podcast studio.
He wanted to help others create episodic Internet talk shows that audiences could download on demand.
Josh Sherrick, the city's arts & events superintendent, had just the place: a little-used room in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, home to city arts programs and nonprofit cultural organizations. The small space housed vending machines and a lounge.
A podcast fan, "I knew it was a medium we weren't taking advantage of in city government," Sherrick said. "It was an opportunity to bring something new into the cultural center."
The city rented the space to Cohen-Glaze. On Jan. 15, 2018, he opened Press Play Studios there.
Since then, Press Play Studios has produced 30 podcast series that have spread the word about the region's assets.
Some air live; others are pre-recorded.
Online audiences can hear them through services such as iTunes, Spotify and Google Play. Listeners as far away as Ireland have tuned in.
Cohen-Glaze, 33, offers engineering and broadcast services to his clients. He has expanded into video as well.
Some podcasters don't come to the studio, but connect remotely through the video-conferencing platform Zoom.
"It has been a true passion project for me," Cohen-Glaze said. "It has come a long way from the bare table with a mixer and two mics."
Who uses its services? Check the website at pressplaygso.com for a list.
Sherrick created "Gate City Chatter." In 40 episodes, it has showcased the city's arts, events and projects and the people behind them.
In one episode, City Council member Nancy Hoffmann described the city's cultural arts master plan. In another, Phillip Marsh talked about helping to bring murals to the city.
Sherrick can track audience statistics through SoundCloud, an online audio distribution platform and music-sharing website.
Some episodes have attracted 400 to 500 listens, he said.
He and co-host Matt Felts have expanded from there, adding video and doing more filming in the community.
April Harris hosts "Gate City Live," featuring area musicians and other talent, at 10 a.m. most Fridays, live on Instagram.
She expanded it into a monthly live show with an in-studio audience in the performance space at Moore Music Company.
In 2020, it will move to The Bug House, a listening room at Revolution Mill.
The Greensboro History Museum presents "History Notes."
The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce will present more than 40 podcasts in 2020, featuring both audio and video.
Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County's Register of Deeds, leads "Good Grief," discussions on end-of-life planning and support.
Kontoor and Arch Mortgage Insurance produce podcasts just for employees.
On "The Matt & Ali Show," real-estate agents address topics such as selling your house, lending services and making repairs. The popular "Tea With Meek & Nique" explores motherhood, marriage, kids and career.
To use the space, Cohen-Glaze pays rent at a below-market rate. In exchange, he provides free podcasting services to the city Parks and Recreation Department and to tenants in the cultural center at 200 N. Davie St.
Dance Project, the Center for Visual Artists and GreenHill gallery have used it.
"That's another resource that we can provide to the arts community," Sherrick said.
Sherrick said he doesn't know of any other community in which a public-private partnership created a podcast studio.
The space's conversion from vending machines, Sherrick said, "allowed for the creation of a community podcast studio for all to access, a new revenue-generation opportunity for the facility, and ... more efficient use of space."
l l l
On a dreary Friday morning, art galleries and nonprofit's offices in the cultural center gradually come to life.
In Press Play Studios on the center's fringe, Harris dons headphones and introduces her podcast to an online audience.
"Broadcasting live from Press Play Studios in Greensboro, North Carolina, this is April Harris with 'Gate City Live,'" she says into the microphone.
"We are fortunate to live in a region with immense talent," she continues, "and Gate City Live exists to showcase all of it through live performance and interviews."
For six years, Harris served as executive director of Action Greensboro, a community and economic development nonprofit.
Now she runs the firm New City Ventures. She helped to start HQ Greensboro, the downtown co-working space where she met Cohen-Glaze when he oversaw tenant rentals.
Harris started "Gate City Live" as a hobby 18 months ago, to understand more about podcasting.
"I learned it was a fast-emerging form of media, with loyal listeners," she said.
She learned fast. Now she has 63 shows to her credit.
Her philosophy with guests: Nobody famous.
"Just because someone is not famous, doesn't mean they aren't talented," she said.
She introduces the day's guests.
Kasey Horton, a musician/singer/songwriter, studied at the UNC School of the Arts. Rob Crayton is a Charlotte-based actor/rapper/comedian who has appeared in television shows.
Crayton demonstrates his rapping talent. Horton plays her songs on guitar. They talk about upcoming projects.
The show streams live on Instagram. Harris wraps it up in about 30 minutes.
Harris focuses on building the audience and revenue for "Gate City Live."
She seeks potential financial supporters. She also hopes to partner with public radio.
Harris wants to grow with the young artists that she profiles.
"We see that young, emerging artists develop their own opportunities through digital media and social networks," she said. "'Gate City Live' taps into these new voices and perspectives. Our show already appeals most strongly to the 18-24 demographic, and we believe we can help expand the voice of public radio."
l l l
Down the road, Cohen-Glaze hopes to have a larger building to house podcast, video and music studios under one roof.
In the cultural center space, he said, he could run a nonprofit operation to teach students about audio and video engineering.
He already accepts two interns each month.
Cohen-Glaze has enjoyed coaching clients to transform their ideas into podcasts.
"When I started the studio, I wondered what amazing stories and discussions would come out of Greensboro," he said. "It’s been incredible to listen to these stories."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.