GREENSBORO — Lorenzo "Logie" Meachum has been called "Greensboro's hidden treasure."
His friends and fans knew him as the city's consummate bluesman, storyteller, actor, writer and arts educator.
Meachum died on Dec. 29 at 66, after a long battle with prostate cancer.
On Wednesday evening, ArtsGreensboro will honor Meachum's legacy with the 2019 Betty Cone Medal of Arts.
Named for the longtime arts supporter and sponsored by N.C. AT&T, the medal is the highest local award presented annually to artists.
The award will be presented at HQ Greensboro at the annual celebration of ArtsGreensboro, the nonprofit organization that helps to build and finance the local arts scene.
"Few in Greensboro exemplify excellence and have made a lasting impact more than Logie Meachum," ArtsGreensboro said in the news release announcing the award.
Meachum grew up listening to soul music at his family's juke joint. He taught African-American studies at UNC-Greensboro and wrote a children's book based on one of his favorite phrases he used when working with young people, "Great googley moogley."
"It's about all the things that make you say, 'Great googley moogley!'" Meachum said in a June 2016 interview with 1808: Greensboro's Magazine. "I'm trying to get young people to find delight in the present moment."
Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, was among those who nominated Meachum. He will accept the award on Meachum's behalf.
Berkley called Meachum ""Greensboro's griot and renaissance man."
"Meachum's devotion to music, learning and friendships allowed him to cultivate an authentic presence that was equally at home in a barroom blues jam or an interfaith religious service," Berkley wrote.
"As a Greensboro native who grew up during the time of segregation, Meachum infused his music and storytelling with a spirituality and a knowledge of local history in a way that commanded moral authenticity," Berkley added. "He performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and in 2007 won the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society's competition, advancing to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis."
Doug Mokaren, long active in the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, also recommended Meachum for the award.
"The audiences, young and old, loved his stories of growing up with his grandma and aunties," Mokaren wrote. "Logie could command an audience of three people to thousands. He was not shy to engage in song or conversation with whoever was around."
"Logie Meachum is Greensboro's hidden treasure," Mokaren added, "and should be awarded the Betty Cone Medal of Arts posthumously."