GREENSBORO — A new executive director will lead Elsewhere, an internationally-recognized living museum and artist residency in a former downtown thrift store.
Matthew T. Giddings, an assistant director of a cultural incubator in Chicago, will arrive on March 10, Elsewhere said Thursday in a news release.
Elsewhere's board of directors chose Giddings after a nationwide search.
Travis Laughlin, Elsewhere’s previous interim executive director, will join Elsewhere’s board as vice president alongside founders Stephanie Sherman and George Scheer.
Scheer stepped down as executive director in January 2019. He is now executive director of the Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans.
Seventeen years ago, Scheer and Sherman co-founded Elsewhere in Scheer's grandmother's former downtown thrift store at 606 S. Elm St.
Now, artists come to Elsewhere from around the world to create art.
“I am so looking forward to joining the incredible community of Elsewhere," Giddings said in the release. "The incredible investments in this project are abundantly clear and it is a thrilling prospect to become one of its stewards."
Giddings, whose birth name is Matthew Searle, is an artist from South Bend, Ind. He comes to Elsewhere from the Experimental Station, a cultural incubator on Chicago’s South Side, where he has served as assistant director since 2015.
He will join eight-year Elsewhere veteran, co-director and inaugural Creative Director Emily Ensminger, who develops core programs including the museum, residency, and education and manages day-to-day operations.
Giddings will apply his decade-long experience in nonprofit work, equity, and collaboration to raise resources, strengthen operations, and work with the board of directors for the advancement of Elsewhere’s mission and vision, Elsewhere said in the release.
As a teaching artist, arts administrator and volunteer, Giddings has worked with a variety of arts organizations. They include CELLspace in San Francisco and Columbia College’s Center for Community Arts Partnerships in Chicago.
At Boys & Girls Clubs, he created collaborative studios, annual exhibitions and a performing arts series. During his time at Experimental Station, he developed platforms for emerging artists of color and structured residency opportunities for artists.
