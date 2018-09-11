GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival has received a $500,000 gift from patron Alan G. Benaroya of San Diego, Calif., prompting the festival to name the music director's chair for him.
The inspiration for the landmark gift comes from Benaroya's 30-year friendship with EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz.
That friendship brought Benaroya to the summer music festival nearly 10 years ago.
“Alan is a remarkable and passionate fan of orchestral music, and I am honored to call him my friend,” Schwarz said in a news release.
“Alan’s family were huge and influential supporters of the Seattle Symphony during my tenure there," Schwarz said. "Benaroya Hall, the symphony’s home in Seattle is named in their honor, and I am thrilled that he’s chosen to honor EMF with this gift.”
Each summer, EMF offers classical music training by professionals for young musicians from around the globe and concerts for the public, primarily at Guilford College.
Benaroya expressed gratitude to Schwarz and his family "for the music that they have brought into my life."
“As an audience member, I’ve learned so much about the passion and determination needed to make a career in music," Benaroya said in the news release. "Every summer, I listen to EMF’s professional musicians with amazement, and I enjoy seeing the festival’s young people blossom right before my eyes. The musicians and staff, students and patrons have been so kind and giving. This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to the Schwarzes and to everyone at EMF for welcoming me into the family.”
EMF Executive Director Chris Williams said that he is "nearly speechless" over Benaroya's gift to the nonprofit musical organization.
“Alan is helping to set EMF on a new path," Williams said in the news release. "His generosity – both as a donor and as a friend – has us all awestruck.”