Greensboro's Drama Center to offer more opportunities for those with disabilities
GREENSBORO — The Drama Center of City Arts and Events has created the All Abilities Actors’ Legion, a new inclusive theater program for ages 13 through adults.
The Drama Center encourages people, including those with disabilities, to perform and participate in all of its theater programs. AAAL offers an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to work together to create a piece of theater.
The legion will meet every Tuesday from Aug. 28 to Dec. 11. It will hold a public performance from Dec. 14 to 16. It costs $25 to participate. Space is limited. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/AAALDrama.
The first legion meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Aug. 28 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. After the first meeting, AAAL will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday.
For more information, contact Todd Fisher, the Drama Center director, at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.