GREENSBORO — Center City Park will host a free concert called Center City Night of Inspiration from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20.

The concert at the park at 200 N. Elm St. is designed to promote peace and positivity, 

It will feature performances from three-time White House performer and national award-winning gospel artist, Greg Drumwright’s Singers & Musicians ALIVE!, Mike Teezy and the Holy Gang Tour, and the UHOP Clouds of Heaven 45-piece brass band from the Charlotte area.

Food trucks will be available.

