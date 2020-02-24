GREENSBORO — A $20,000 gift from the Crescent Rotary Club Foundation has helped to lift the Carolina Theatre’s fundraising campaign past its initial goal of $2.5 million.
That gift will go toward a second phase of renovations financed by the Setting the Stage capital campaign for the historic downtown theater at 310 S. Greene St.
The first phase focused on the theater’s first and second floors — including its 1,100-seat auditorium.
The latest renovations will target The Crown, the third-floor’s smaller performance space.
They are expected to cost about $300,000 and start in late summer, theater Development Director Spencer Conover said.
Meanwhile, the Setting the Stage campaign will work toward its increased goal of $2.8 million to cover unexpected projects and additional capital needs at the theater.
“It is going to help transform the way The Crown serves local performing artists, their audiences, and our greater Greensboro community,” Randy Spivey, who co-chairs the campaign with Irish Spencer, said in a news release.
The theater’s main auditorium hosts touring artists, films and community productions.
The Crown, originally the theater’s sign shop, opened to the public after a 2013 renovation. It holds about 150 people seated or 200 to 225 people standing.
The Setting the Stage campaign was launched in 2017 with an initial goal of $2.5 million to finance theater renovations.
The Crescent Rotary gift — plus recent contributions from local families and businesses — pushed the campaign total to $2,531,000, the news release said.
Last year, the goal was increased to $2.8 million.
By investing in The Crown, “The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation is helping to promote peace, education, and economic development, which are three key areas where we as Rotarians choose to focus our service and philanthropy,” foundation President Heather Cross said in the news release.
The first $2 million renovation in 2018 retained the 1927 historic appearance while updating for comfort and technology.
That renovation included new auditorium seats, new carpet, paint, an expanded concessions area and renovated restrooms. Better stage lighting was added later.
Audiences have enjoyed enhanced sound. New permanent speakers, tuned to the room, hang from the ceiling on the sides of the proscenium — no longer in the middle. A new audio loop improved sound for guests with hearing aids.
Soon, attention will turn to The Crown.
“That venue is really coming on as a popular destination for intimate performances by local, regional, and national emerging artists,” campaign co-chairman Spencer said in the news release. “Our next renovation is going to take it to an even higher level.”
Renovations will be based on available funds and done in phases if needed, Conover said.
They will start with the decommissioned fourth-floor projection booth that once served the main auditorium.
Nearly 1,500 square feet, the space is no longer needed for film projection and will be renovated as dressing rooms for Crown performers. To start that project, a steel bridge catwalk must be installed to connect the projection room to the stairwell and elevator, the news release said.
The dressing room renovation will make way for upgrades to audience restrooms, expanding their capacity and updating them with new fixtures and finishes, including sinks and vanities given by Greensboro-based manufacturer, Thompson Traders.
The Crown entrance lobbies will be updated, and the bar and concessions area will be reconfigured with new equipment and fresh décor. Enhancements will be made to sound and lighting equipment, and the technical production booth will be elevated to a fourth-floor catwalk to free up space for event attendees.
“We’re focusing on improving the performer and audience experiences to ensure that people want to keep coming back,” Brian Gray, theater executive director, said in the release.
“We learned through our renovation to the auditorium that these types of improvements increase attendance, facility usage, and generally create a more effective and sustainable organization,” Gray said. “Raising the full $2.8 million for this campaign is going to create a thriving historic theater that will be able to continue serving this community for another 92 years.”
