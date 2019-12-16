GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre has installed a new high-definition video projector, in time for the theater's Classic Holiday Movie Series.
The projector was installed in the Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium. Purchased for about $32,000, the upgrade was made possible through gifts to the theater’s Setting the Stage capital campaign.
With a cutting-edge laser light source, the projector provides a noticeably brighter and clearer, high-resolution picture, the historic downtown theater said in a news release.
“This particular model is known for its stunningly accurate and vivid color reproduction — it has multiple digital light processing chips — and it took my breath away when I first saw how movies looked on the 40-foot screen,” theater Executive Director Brian Gray said in the news release.
“We are so excited about how this new equipment enhances the movie-going experience for our patrons, and we are deeply grateful to all of the many donors whose gifts made it possible," Gray said.
The projector will be used to show movies including "The Muppet Christmas Carol" tonight, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Tuesday, "Elf" on Wednesday, "It's a Wonderful Life" on Thursday and "White Christmas" on Dec. 23.
Most shows begin at 7 p.m. There will be an added 1 p.m. showing on Thursday and Dec. 23.
The theater's full schedule of events can be found at carolinatheatre.com.
In addition to movies, the projector will be used for everything from special effects for productions such as Community Theatre of Greensboro’s "Wizard of Oz" to corporate presentations, graduation ceremonies, and live concerts.
Gray thanked donors, patrons, sponsors, performers and clients.
“This is a critical enhancement to the theater’s technical capabilities because almost all of today’s performers and clients need to display dynamic visual content as part of their performances or presentations,” Gray said, “Plus, this helps us keep true to the theater’s heritage. We've been screening movies since 1927.”
The lead gift for the projector came from the Anne L. and George H. Clapp Charitable and Educational Trust. It recognized a need to improve the projector because of its heavy use in the theater’s educational programming for children.
Greensboro-based entertainment technology and production company, Audio & Light, Inc., also contributed to the project and assisted with the acquisition and installation of the projector.
