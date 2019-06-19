GREENSBORO — With 11 days left in the fiscal year, ArtsGreensboro already has surpassed its $850,000 goal for its annual fund drive.
As of Wednesday, ArtsGreensboro has raised more than $865,500 from 780 donors, campaign leaders announced.
The amount also surpasses the $853,300 that the drive raised in the previous year.
Campaign leaders will announce the update at Wednesday evening's annual celebration of ArtsGreensboro, the nonprofit organization that helps to build and finance the local arts scene.
The ArtsFund represents Guilford County's largest comprehensive annual fundraising effort to support arts organizations, initiatives and infrastructure.
It provides financial support to more than 50 nonprofit organizations, projects, artists and teachers.
In the 2017-18 fiscal year, its ArtsFund raised $860,000, falling short of its $1 million goal by $140,000.
This year's goal is in line with last year's results. It also considered what it projects to raise by June 30, Jada Monica Drew, an ArtsGreensboro board member who leads the campaign, said in an earlier interview.