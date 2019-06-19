Diversity

The Alex and Desiree Worldwide dance group demonstrate bachata, a style of social dance from the Dominican Republic at the Faces of Diversity: Greensboro Project at LeBauer Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2018. More than 100 enjoyed dancing demonstrations at the event according to organizer Jenna Lacey. Lacey said, "There is a lot of diversity in Greensboro and the more we can share that the more understanding we can have for our neighbors." During the dance demonstrations Charlotte artist Edwin Gil collected thumbprints on small pieces of glass that will be used in a piece of art he will create for the atrium of the Greensboro Cultural Center.

 Woody Marshall/Special to the News & Record

GREENSBORO — With 11 days left in the fiscal year, ArtsGreensboro already has surpassed its $850,000 goal for its annual fund drive.

As of Wednesday, ArtsGreensboro has raised more than $865,500 from 780 donors, campaign leaders announced.

The amount also surpasses the $853,300 that the drive raised in the previous year.

Campaign leaders will announce the update at Wednesday evening's annual celebration of ArtsGreensboro, the nonprofit organization that helps to build and finance the local arts scene.

The ArtsFund represents Guilford County's largest comprehensive annual fundraising effort to support arts organizations, initiatives and infrastructure.

It provides financial support to more than 50 nonprofit organizations, projects, artists and teachers.

In the 2017-18 fiscal year, its ArtsFund raised $860,000, falling short of its $1 million goal by $140,000.

This year's goal is in line with last year's results. It also considered what it projects to raise by June 30, Jada Monica Drew, an ArtsGreensboro board member who leads the campaign, said in an earlier interview.

