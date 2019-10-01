Greensboro’s Whitney Thore, star of the TLC network’s show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” is getting the Give A Little Award Wednesday in New York City.
The award, presented by TLC, is given to advocates who work to eradicate bullying and promote kindness.
Thore, 35, was once a slender dancer but quickly gained more than 200 pounds after being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. Her 2014 YouTube video “A Fat Girl Dancing” made her an overnight sensation. She gained international attention for her efforts to help plus-size women and others accept and love their bodies and started the online No Body Shame campaign.
Thore’s show “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” now in its sixth season, is filmed in Greensboro and follows her as she juggles her dance career, managing PCOS and navigating family and friends while fighting body shaming.
Thore has also published a memoir, "I Do It With the Lights On — And 10 More Discoveries on the Road to a Blissfully Shame-Free Life,” and released "Werk with Whitney," a set of dance and exercise DVDs.
Thore will be honored along with actor Taye Diggs, who has co-written children’s books on racial challenges and stars in the new drama “All American,” and actress and author Skai Jackson, an anti-bullying advocate best known as Zuri Ross in Disney Channel’s “Bunk’d” and “Jessie.”
October is National bullying Prevention Month. This is the third year TLC has presented the award.
