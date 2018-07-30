Greensboro producer, musical artists record United Way benefit album
GREENSBORO — Back in 1985, superstar musicians gathered to record “We Are the World,” raising millions of dollars for humanitarian aid in Africa and the United States.
Now, a Grammy Award-winning music producer has gathered Triad-area musicians and spoken-word artists for a similar project on a local level.
Andreao “Fanatic” Heard will co-produce an album featuring their work to benefit United Way of Greater Greensboro’s efforts to fight poverty.
“This whole album is a contribution from the entire music community here,” Heard said. “It shows that music can definitely change lives and we can use it in a more positive way to help people.”
Titled “Artists United to End Local Poverty,” the album will feature 20 songs of a variety of genres donated by local artists, 20 interludes of spoken word and music, and one group song.
Heard has drawn on connections, email blasts and social media to recruit artists and a gospel choir from central North Carolina.
He asked each artist to submit two or three of their previously recorded, original songs — no cover songs, no samples — so that he could select those that best fit the album.
He sought songs that convey positive messages about love and life, that gives listeners hope.
Heard and Hickory artist Andre Fenix wrote the group song, “Die for Love” — in the vein of “We Are the World.”
Local musicians will provide accompaniment.
“We are trying to make the greatest musical statement the city has to offer, and we’re trying to do it for a great cause and sell a lot of units,” Heard said. “We may find that next major hit record through submissions.”
At Guilford Technical Community College’s High Point campus, Thomas Johnson recruited his entertainment technology students to help with the album’s engineering.
On Saturday, some singers recorded their parts at GTCC’s studios. Others will record there next weekend.
“As a record producer, you dream of this Quincy Jones moment where you can work with these most amazing artists and musicians for a greater cause,” Heard said.
They include Greensboro native Shelby Johnson, better known as Shelby J., who toured for years with Prince; Sybil Lynch Newman, who goes by Sybil, an R&B and pop recording artist who graduated from N.C. A&T; Josephus Thompson III, a spoken-word artist, educator and entertainer who is known as the go-to guy for Greensboro’s poetry scene; and Caleb Serrano, the young Greensboro worship leader who has captivated audiences on the NBC talent showcase, “Little Big Shots.”
Greensboro singer-songwriters Evan Olson and Molly McGinn and electronic producer Quilla are among those who have contributed their songs.
Local United Way President Michelle Gethers-Clark will also participate, along with community activists and people affected by poverty.
In Greensboro, nearly 20 percent of the population lives below the federal poverty threshold. One in four children live in poverty.
“This album is a new approach to reaching people with our message so that, together as a community, we help all children and families thrive,” said Michael Cottingham, United Way’s vice president for marketing and communications.
United Way found sponsors to support the project: AZ Development, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Iberiabank, Joy Shavitz and Randall Kaplan.
When Cottingham met Heard, he came away inspired by his experience in the music industry.
Heard grew up in Greensboro and went on to produce records for Michael Jackson, Beyonce, the Notorious B.I.G. and Will Smith.
In January, Heard returned to Greensboro from California. He started The Culture Pushers, a full-service entertainment company, with Eli Davis, the manager for the Grammy Award-winning Anthony Hamilton.
The Culture Pushers organized a concert that raised more than $10,000 to help victims of the April tornado in Guilford County.
Heard saw the need for an album project to raise money to fight poverty.
“Once you do an event, then it’s over and people have kind of moved on,” Heard said. “But if you put a record out, it generates money for the cause for years.”
Heard had met Johnson, who chairs GTCC’s Department of Creative and Performing Arts.
He was impressed with Johnson and GTCC’s state-of-the-art recording studios. Johnson, likewise, was impressed with Heard.
Although GTCC studios aren’t available for hire, Johnson saw a way for his students to gain recording experience.
“We can help our community,” he said, “and it becomes a teachable moment for my students.”
A Thomasville native, Johnson brings plenty of recording experience himself.
He engineered records for such acts as Jane’s Addiction, and produced and engineered records for Porno for Pyros, playing in that band as well.
Johnson will co-produce the album. He also suggested musical artists.
Heard wanted to include the singer Sybil.
So Johnson picked up the phone and called her. Turns out, she works at GTCC while fitting in international concert tours.
On Saturday, she came to record vocals for “Die for Love.” She also has offered her own songs for the album.
Sybil sees the effects of poverty. She runs GTCC’s Titan Link program, which provides food and transportation assistance to students in need.
“I have dealt with students who try to learn, but they are hungry. They are homeless,” she said. “I will lend my voice to things that mean something to me.”
Shelby Johnson, aka Shelby J., took a break from rehearsals for an upcoming show in Minneapolis to record vocals for the group song.
Born and raised in Greensboro, Shelby J. toured for 10 years with Prince’s 22-piece band. She just released her first album as a solo artist.
When longtime friend Heard asked her to participate, she was in.
“We are responsible for our community,” she said. “And this is still my community.”
Olson didn’t attend Saturday’s recording session but contributed one of his songs to the album. His songs have been featured in television shows, commercials and movies.
“I’m grateful to be included in anything where my music can potentially help people,” he said.
Olson had recorded “I Will Give” a few years ago but never released it publicly.
“It seemed very appropriate since the lyrics are about helping a friend through tough times,” he said.
Greensboro-based filmmaker Adam Paul of 7 Cinematics, an Emmy Award winner, is chronicling the recording process for a documentary and music video.
Heard plans to release the album first for digital download, then on CD and vinyl.
Local artists will design album covers.
Proceeds from physical sales, streams and downloads will go to United Way. Artists will retain publishing rights to their songs.
Cottingham said he hopes that several of the musicians on the album will perform at the launch of United Way’s annual fundraising campaign on Aug. 30 at Revolution Mill.
He and Heard also hope that the project becomes a model for United Way organizations in other communities to replicate.
Heard sees another benefit.
“This is almost a letter to everyone, to let them know this is the type of music that is happening in Greensboro and this is the talent that we have out here,” Heard said. “If you want Greensboro to be a premiere destination for music in the Carolinas, this is our business card.”
