GREENSBORO — Greensboro Pride Week, presented by Alternative Resources of the Triad, kicks off Monday with a series of events leading up to the Greensboro Pride Festival Sept. 15 downtown on Elm Street.
Here is a schedule of events:
- Monday: Greensboro Pride’s Dinner with the Queens at First Carolina Delicatessen, 1635 Spring Garden St. Ten-percent of the proceeds will benefit the festival. Drag Queens and the Greensboro Pride Board will be there starting at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: Greensboro Pride Social at beerthirty, 505 North Greene St. Meet-and-greet with local Drag Queens and Greensboro Pride Board Members starting at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Guilford Green Foundation and Greensboro Pride Takeover at Bites + Pints Gastro Pub, 2503 Spring Garden St. Meet Greensboro Pride Board Members and Guilford Green Foundation team members starting at 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Greensboro Pride Comedy Night at The Idiot Box, 503 North Greene St. Night of comedy featuring Hillary Begely from the movie "Dumpling," as well as Kitty Litter, Brenda the Drag Queen, Fuscia Rage, and Courtney Shafer Luppino. Visit Facebook.com/GSOPride and look for this event in the “Events” section to buy tickets.
- Friday: Green Queen Bingo at The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 West Gate City Blvd. Fuscia Rage and her girls are back for Green Queen Bingo. Proceeds benefit Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center and Alternative Resources of the Triad. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the games start at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Facebook.com/GSOPride and look for this event in the “Events”.
- Saturday: Official Greensboro Pride Kickoff Celebration at Boxcar Bar + Arcade, 120 West Lewis St. Family-friendly event with special guest visits throughout the day by Greensboro Pride entertainment.
- Sunday: Greensboro Pride Festival along South Elm Street in downtown. Featuring a stage with music and entertainment along with a wide variety of food and merchandise vendors and an expanded KidZone. Festival is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Greensboro Pride After-Party at The Bearded Goat, 116 East Lewis St. DJ Irewl will spin tunes starting at 6 p.m., with drag shows at 7 and 9 p.m. featuring the Fuscia Rage, Crystal Frost, Kitty Litter, and Brenda the Drag Queen.
For more information, visit Greensboropride.org or the festival's Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.