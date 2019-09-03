Finn Phoenix

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Pride Festival will expand its KidZone at its Sept. 15 downtown festivities.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along South Elm Street. The KidZone will be open during that time between February 1 Place and East Market Street.

Greensboro singer, guitarist and ukulele player Finn Phoenix will headline the KidZone. The nine-year-old enjoys writing his own songs and singing popular covers, particularly from the 1960s and 1970s.

Other performers will take the KidZone stage throughout the day.

The KidZone will also include crafts and games with the Greensboro Children’s Museum, a bouncy obstacle course, drag queen story time, and a dance zone. A fire truck will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. and the Greensboro ECO Bus will bring plants and live animals for families to explore.

“It has been a goal of ours to bring families of all kinds into downtown Greensboro for our annual festival,” says event co-chair Kayt Stewart. “We want everyone to have a great time at Greensboro Pride, and expanding our KidZone will help our youngest guests feel welcome.”

Please note that all children in the KidZone require adult supervision.

The nonprofit Alternative Resources of the Triad produces the annual festival. Greensboro Pride is presented by Ralph Lauren.

Visit Greensboro Pride’s Facebook Page and look under events listing for additional details about this year’s KidZone. Find a full list of Pride Week Events on its Facebook Page and learn more about the organization and festival at GreeensboroPride.org.

