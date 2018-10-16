Greensboro Pride events kick off Wednesday
GREENSBORO — Vanessa Ferguson, Ed E. Ruger and Sonja Simone will headline the Greensboro Pride Festival on Oct. 21.
The 13th annual festival was rescheduled due to weather conditions associated with tropical storm Florence.
The festival will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along South Elm street in downtown.
Ferguson is a Greensboro singer/songwriter who gained national fame as a finalist on NBC's "The Voice." She released her first single "Whateva You Want" this summer on digital outlets.
Rapper Ed E Ruger and North Carolina drag legend Sonja Simone joins Ferguson in the music lineup.
The festival, which is expected to draw 12,000 people, features two stages of entertainment, a children's area, vendors, food trucks and beer garden.
Events leading up to and just after the event begin Wednesday. Here is a schedule:
- Get Prissy on the Pier: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Kitchen + Market, Revolution Mill, 2003 Yanceyville St. Enjoy a drag show while you eat dinner and enter to win a hand-decorated Greensboro Pride Cup and drinks.
- Pride is taking over Crafted: The Art of the Taco: 5–8 p.m. Oct. 18 at 220 S. Elm St. The takeover is hosted by the Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center.
- Pop Up Bingo: 6-11 p.m. Oct. 19, Chemistry Nightclub, 2901 Spring Garden St. Hosted by the Guilford Green Foundation.
- Official Greensboro Pride Kickoff Party: Oct. 20, LaRue Elm Restaurant, 403 N. Elm St. The kickoff party is hosted by Endless Motion Entertainment.
- Greensboro Pride King & Queen Pageant: 8-11:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Chemistry Nightclub, 2901 Spring Garden St. The winners will appear as King and Queen at Greensboro Pride 2019.
For more information, visit Greensboropride.org or the festival's Facebook page.
