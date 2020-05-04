GREENSBORO — Greensboro Pride has canceled its festival and parade for this year.
In a release, organizers said they are canceling the festival due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
The boards of Alternative Resources of the Triad, which puts on the festival, and Greensboro Pride voted April 29 to cancel events for this year.
The parade was scheduled for June 27. It would have been a first for the city. The festival was scheduled for Oct. 11. It would have been the 15th annual event.
“This was a disappointing decision for the Greensboro Pride team,” ART co-chair Paul Marshall said in the release.
The festival, which began as Triad Pride 15 years ago to celebrate the LGBTQ community, was attended by around 400. Last year's event drew over 15,000 people to downtown Greensboro.
Dates for the 2021 festival are pending.
Alternative Resources of the Triad plans to hold online fundraisers for other organizations, including the food bank of Triad Health Project and the Interactive Resource Center.
For information, visit greensboropride.org.
