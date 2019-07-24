GREENSBORO — Vendor and sponsor spaces are available for the Greensboro Pride Festival which will be held Sept. 15.
Nearly 15,000 are expected to attend the 14th-annual event along South Elm Street which will feature music and entertainment, a KidZone, and food and merchandise vendors.
Vendor is at the following links:
- Vendor: greensboropride.org/vendors/
- Food Vendor: greensboropride.org/food-vendors
- 501(c)(3) Registered Non-Profits: greensboropride.org/nonprofit-registration/
Greensboro Pride is still seeking sponsors for the festival, including an exclusive sponsorship of their KidZone. Visit greensboropride.org/sponsor/ to sign up.
Volunteer registration is also open. For volunteer information, visit greensboropride.org/volunteer.
For information about Greensboro Pride, visit GreeensboroPride.org and follow on Facebook.