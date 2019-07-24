Greensboro Pride Festival (copy)

Greensboro Pride Festival on Sept. 16, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Vendor and sponsor spaces are available for the Greensboro Pride Festival which will be held Sept. 15.

Nearly 15,000 are expected to attend the 14th-annual event along South Elm Street which will feature music and entertainment, a KidZone, and food and merchandise vendors.

Vendor is at the following links:

Greensboro Pride is still seeking sponsors for the festival, including an exclusive sponsorship of their KidZone. Visit greensboropride.org/sponsor/ to sign up.

Volunteer registration is also open. For volunteer information, visit greensboropride.org/volunteer.

For information about Greensboro Pride, visit GreeensboroPride.org and follow on Facebook.