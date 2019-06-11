GREENSBORO — The Drama Center of City Arts has named “Bags of Skin” by Pete Turner the winner of the 2020 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award.
“Bags of Skin” will be produced in January as the kickoff event of the 18th annual Greensboro Fringe Festival.
In the span of just three therapy sessions, who could possibly convince a man born with one hand that a divine being exists? Does a man with dwarfism, a woman with a twisted spine, or another woman whose own DNA is destroying her from the inside have a chance? Or will the one-handed man pull the others into his own dark abyss?
“Bags of Skin” is a dark comedy chock full of uncomfortable laughs.
Turner, a Greensboro resident, is an actor, playwright and children’s librarian at the Greensboro Public Library.
His produced plays include “The Dillsboro Pickle Queen of 1955,” “My Brother’s Funeral,” “Christmas Break,” and “Sniper.” “Pickle Queen” was a finalist in Mockingbird Public Theatre’s NeST Fest and Barter Theatre’s Appalachian Plays and Playwrights Festival, and received a production at ART Station.
He has performed professionally at a variety of theaters including The Alliance, Tennessee Repertory, Theater in the Square, Horse Cave Theatre, A.R.T. Station, and Nashville Children’s Theatre.
Turner has originated roles in several premieres: Jody Lee in “Raindrop Waltz,” Bubba in “Bubba and the Three Moons,” and Wesley in “Killer Diller,” which was based on Clyde Edgerton’s novel of the same name.
Turner is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Actors Equity Association, and the Screen Actors Guild. He is currently a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and a former member of A.R.T. Station’s Playwright Forum.