GREENSBORO — The city Parks & Recreation Department will host Car Bingo on July 6 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St.

Car Bingo will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per car, which must be paid online in advance.

Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to register online. Or go to www.gsosummeronline.com.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including for game, best car decorations and best good luck trinket.

This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, Department of Libraries and Museums, and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department offering virtual or social-distancing experiences.

See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com.

