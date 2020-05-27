GREENSBORO — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is a finalist for the 2020 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
In a release, the City of Greensboro said the national award is presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AARPA) in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
AARPA acknowledged that this year the Gold Metal award is “incredibly significant” due to “the COVID-19 pandemic and all the challenges you are addressing daily.”
”To have our peers recognize us as one of the best parks and recreation agencies in the nation tells me we are doing right by our city," Nasha McCray, Greensboro Parks and Recreation director, said in the release.
The award honors communities in the US that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development, and agency recognition.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation is a finalist in the Class II category for the second year in a row. The city is a three-time winner, having previously received the honor in 2002, 1987, and 1979.
Greensboro is among four finalists in its class.
A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff, and elected officials.
This year’s finalists will compete for Grand Plaque Award honors this summer. Winners will be announced later this year.
