Greensboro Parks and Recreation has issued an open call for artists interested in designing and painting a mural wall at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro.

The mural will be a signature piece to build the brand of the Battleground Parks District, a partnership between public parks and nonprofit groups to encourage tourism to the area. The mural will celebrate the cultural and natural offerings of the parks district and will be on a retaining wall in Country Park. The total budget for the project is $2,000.

The deadline to submit a proposal is 5 p.m. Aug. 1.

For details on what information should be included in the application, see the official Call for Artists.

For more information, contact Country Park Manager Suzanne Congelosi by phone at 336-373-3648 or by email at suzanne.congelosi@greensboro-nc.gov.