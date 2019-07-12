Greensboro Parks and Recreation has issued an open call for artists interested in designing and painting a mural wall at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro.
The mural will be a signature piece to build the brand of the Battleground Parks District, a partnership between public parks and nonprofit groups to encourage tourism to the area. The mural will celebrate the cultural and natural offerings of the parks district and will be on a retaining wall in Country Park. The total budget for the project is $2,000.
The deadline to submit a proposal is 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
For details on what information should be included in the application, see the official Call for Artists.
For more information, contact Country Park Manager Suzanne Congelosi by phone at 336-373-3648 or by email at suzanne.congelosi@greensboro-nc.gov.