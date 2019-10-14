GREENSBORO — "A Name Without a Place," a feature film starring Greensboro native Bryan Burton, is slated to be screened Oct. 25-31 at RED Cinemas.
The existential dark comedy, written and directed by Kenny Riches, is about about a young man (Burton) who ventures beyond the manicured shores of his hometown of Miami Beach and sets out on a journey to retrace the travels of his late twin brother with only his brother's journal as a guide. Along the way he meets a young woman who is also on a journey of discovery and a narcissistic recluse who just may have discovered a fountain of youth.
The film has no rating, but the language in the film is at an R rating.
The film also stars Elizabeth McGovern, Chris Parnell, Charlotte Best and Patrick Fugit.
“I’m just so excited to share this personal milestone moment with the people and community that I love, who have supported me throughout my life and truly make Greensboro my home at heart forever," Burton said in a release.
Burton graduated from Weaver Academy for the Performing and Visual Arts before continuing his studies at UNC Chapel Hill before moving to New York City to pursue acting.
His parents, Frank and Jane Burton, live here. His father owned Burton’s Pharmacy downtown from 1977 to 2013. His mother was a longtime nurse at Wesley Long Hospital.
Burton got his big break in 2015 with a role in the television series "Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter" on Adult Swim.
Oct. 25-31, the film will be screened at RED Cinemas with Q&A screenings Oct. 25, 26 and 27.
In recent years, Burton has seen much onscreen success with a recurring role on HBO’s Emmy Award-winning limited series "The Night Of" opposite John Turturro, an appearance on the second season of HBO’s newest Emmy-gold "Succession" and with roles opposite George Clooney in Jodie Foster’s "Money Monster," Ben Kingsley in Isabel Coixet’s "Learning to Drive," and Logan Lerman in James Schamus’ "Indignation."
For showtimes, visit redcinemas.com.
Visit https://youtu.be/QaiYm0ndxUE to see a trailer.
