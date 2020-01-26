GREENSBORO — City native Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi were among those nominated for Best American Roots Performance for their song, "I'm On My Way."
But it did not win.
Neither did Amythyst Kiah of Tennessee, who was among singers touring this year with Giddens. Kiah was nominated for writing the Best American Roots Song, "Black Myself."
The song appeared on the album "Songs of Our Native Daughters," featuring the super-group of Kiah, Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell.
Those awards were presented at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, before the live broadcast on CBS.
Sara Bareilles won the Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for "Saint Honesty." The Best American Roots Song honor went to "Call My Name," written by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins.
The nomination was the latest honor for Giddens, 42, a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and MacArthur "genius grant" recipient with an international career.
She recorded with the African American string band Carolina Chocolate Drops before going solo. Its album, "Genuine Negro Jig," won a 2011 Grammy Award for best traditional folk album.
She made her solo recording debut in 2015 with "Tomorrow Is My Turn." It received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.
In 2016, Giddens was nominated in the category of Best American Roots Performance for "Factory Girl," the title track of her extended play album of the same name. The album was nominated for Best Folk Album.
She won a 2017 "genius grant" from the MacArthur Foundation and the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.
In November, Giddens will star in "Porgy and Bess," presented by Greensboro Opera in the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Also among Grammy nominees was Winston-Salem native Joe Troop and his band, Che Apalache. "Rearrange My Heart" was nominated for Best Folk Album.
The award in that category went to Patty Griffin.
Fayetteville native J. Cole and 21 Savage won the Best Rap Song award for their track "a lot" at Sunday's awards.
Click here for a list of the early Grammy honorees.
