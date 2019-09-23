GREENSBORO — Ryan Deal has been named the city’s first chief creative economy officer to oversee the newly established Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs, the city announced today.
The creation of this role and office were two primary recommendations included in Creative Greensboro: Greensboro’s Cultural Arts Master Plan adopted unanimously by Greensboro City Council in December.
Deal will serve as the chief strategist, advocate and tactical leader, advancing the cultural life of Greensboro, while working closely with arts organizations, arts financers, artists, advocates, educators, business leaders, community leaders and city officials.
The UNCG graduate will officially start the position on Nov. 1.
“Creative Greensboro casts a compelling vision to sustain and develop the creative community so that everyone who finds themselves in the area can enjoy experiences that reflect their interests and help them explore something new,” Deal said in a news release.
"Along the way, we will build an identity for Greensboro that celebrates these creative assets for residents, tourists and newcomers alike," Deal said. "I look forward to rediscovering Greensboro and connecting with the many stakeholders who will help inform our collective success.”
Deal has served as the director of advancement for the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte since January 2018, leading the theater’s $1.2 million annual fund by increasing engagement with more than 450 corporate and family donors.
He has also served in varying roles, including vice president of Cultural and Community Investment with the Arts & Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg from 2009 through 2017.
With the Arts & Science Council, Deal led the transformation of the agency’s $7.5 million grant-making portfolio with a focus on equity and inclusion, including the development of a nationally recognized and publicly funded program, Culture Blocks, designed to more authentically connect residents to arts programming close to home.
He also has more than two dozen theatrical credits at non-professional and professional theater organizations across North Carolina.
“It’s exciting to see the Arts Master Plan, Creative Greensboro, being put into action,” Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said in the news release. “Ryan is the ideal candidate for this dynamic role, as he will help us demonstrate Greensboro’s ability to be a leader in arts and culture. The Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs will work to connect communities through the arts, enhance artist development, highlight cultural assets and stimulate our economy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.