GREENSBORO — Saturday marks the 335th anniversary of the birth of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, and classical musicians worldwide typically celebrate with free public events.
They created an annual "Bach in the Subways" movement to bring classical music free of charge to people in public spaces and grow interest in the art form.
This year is different. Coronavirus concerns have prompted many musicians worldwide to cancel their public performances.
But local flutist Rebecca Cochran has found a way to perform on Bach's birthday.
She and pianist Marya Fancey will perform from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ambleside Gallery, 528 S. Elm St.
They will play selections from Bach flute sonatas and other works.
Those who don't want to attend in person can see their performance on video after the fact, Cochran said.
It will be posted to YouTube and @BachintheSubway will share the link on Twitter. The Twitter hashtag for this virtual effort is #BachBeatsCorona.
This marks Cochran's sixth year of participating in Bach in the Subways.
She performed last year at the city's J. Douglas Galyon Depot, and had planned to do the same this year.
But the city canceled it to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Go to flutealone.com to learn more about Cochran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.