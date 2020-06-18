GREENSBORO — In response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the protests on police brutality against blacks that followed, the Greensboro History Museum is collecting responses for a project on racial and social injustice.
The video project is called “Can You Hear Me Now? Listening to Residents about Racial and Social Justice.”
A release from the City of Greensboro said residents and students can record themselves responding to four questions. There are four questions for residents and four questions for students. Participants will have 90 seconds per question.
The videos will be recorded by the museum's online video recording platform. The platform is available through July 4.
The videos will be downloaded to create a series of playlists on YouTube for public viewing.
There is no cost to participate, but the platform requires the device being used to have a camera.
City leaders will view the responses to aid in discussions about policy reform.
The four questions for residents include:
1. Did George Floyd’s homicide affect you? If so, how and why?
2. How would you characterize race relations in Greensboro?
3. What would you like City leaders to do to promote racial and social justice?
4. What would make Greensboro the ideal community?
The four questions for students include:
1. Did George Floyd’s homicide affect you? If so, how and why?
2. How would you describe the way people of different races relate to one another?
3. What should be done to make sure everyone is treated the same, regardless of race?
4. If you were a City leader, what would you do to promote racial and social justice?
The Greensboro History Museum, a division of the Greensboro Public Library, will preserve the responses as part of its History Happening Now initiative.
