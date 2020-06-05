GREENSBORO — The Greensboro History Museum will explore American democracy during a Zoom meeting Wednesday with Barbara Clark Smith, a curator for the Smithsonian.
A release from the Greensboro History Museum said Smith will discuss American democracy past and present with Greensboro History Museum director Carol Ghiorsi Hart.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is free. Details on how to access the program can be found at greensborohistory.org/democracy.
Smith is the co-curator of "American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith," a traveling Smithsonian exhibition which made a stop at the Greensboro History museum earlier this year before moving on. The exhibition explores the people the nation rests its consent upon and how these people can make their voices heard.
In this live webcast lecture and conversation, Smith recounts the thinking that shaped the exhibition and explores the unforeseen challenges posed by the earthquakes shaking US politics today.
Smith is a well-known historian of Revolutionary America. In her career at the Smithsonian, she has also produced exhibitions on 18th-century everyday life; 17th-century Jamestown, Quebec, and Santa Fe, and Thomas Jefferson’s Bible. She is a Curator of Political History at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.
The exhibition "American Democracy" was developed by the National Museum of American History and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
The exhibition is part of Greensboro History Museum's Project Democracy 20/20 which explores American democracy and voting with exhibits, programs and community collaborations across 2020 and beyond. The project is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Other major sponsors for Project Democracy include the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, Wells Fargo, the O.Henry Hotel and Fox Rothschild LLP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.