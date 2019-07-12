Visitors stand before the spacesuit worn by astronaut Neil Armstrong that was used on his Gemini VIII mission at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum on June 26 in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Armstrong helped put Wapakoneta on the map July 20, 1969, when he became the first human to walk on the moon. Thousands are expected in Wapakoneta this summer to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.