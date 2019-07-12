GREENSBORO — Fifty years after humanity’s historic first step on the moon, the Greensboro History Museum will present a free screening of the Smithsonian Channel’s new documentary, “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” at 4 p.m. July 20.
The screening is the only opportunity in the area to see the documentary on a big screen, the city of Greensboro said in a news release. The museum, at 130 Summit Ave., is the only Smithsonian affiliate in the Piedmont Triad.
In the film, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins; members of Mission Control, including flight director Gene Kranz, capsule communicator Charles Duke and guidance officer Steve Bales; and Armstrong and Aldrin’s children reveal their personal stories behind the scenes that day.
Pop culture notables like Queen guitarist and doctor of astrophysics Brian May and television personality and professor of physics Brian Cox describe where they were and what they felt during that “one small step” when Armstrong left the lunar module to become the first human to walk on the moon, followed by Aldrin. Collins remained in orbit in the command capsule. It’s a story that ranges from the deeply personal to the grand and historic, an in-depth look at one of the most important 24-hour periods in history.
All that week, museum visitors can share memories of watching or hearing about the moon landing — where they were, what they remember, how they felt — for the museum’s Greensboro Voices community history project.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greensboro history.org.
The date of this screening was corrected at 10 a.m. July 12 after the city sent a revised announcement.