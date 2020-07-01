GREENSBORO — While it's unclear what National Dance Day GSO will look like this year, Greensboro Downtown Parks wants to get the community excited by asking folks to submit dance videos.
The videos will be used in a special project for the Sept. 19 event.
Downtown Parks issued a call for those who are interested in participating in the project to submit a video of themselves dancing in downtown's Center City Park or LeBauer Park.
Videos can be short or long-form choreography and music selections should be free of profanity.
Videos can be posted to Instagram with the tag @greensborodowntownparks or emailed to gdpi.intern@gmail.com.
Deadline for submissions is July 10.
