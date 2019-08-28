GREENSBORO — Greensboro Downtown Parks has received a $5000 donation from the Dawn S. Chaney Foundation to support Fitness and Wellness programs in downtown LeBauer and Center City parks.
Greensboro Downtown Parks, which manages and operates both parks, offers fitness courses for all ages and skill levels.
The donation will also support the Women’s Wellness Series, which is held inside the Greensboro Cultural Center during the winter months.
All classes are offered for free to the community as part of GDPI’s commitment to equity in access for all visitors to the parks.
“This is the second year that the Chaney Foundation has supported fitness initiatives in our downtown parks. This... highlights the Chaney Foundation’s commitment to supporting programs based around healthy living and overall well-being that positively impact our community," said GDPI Executive Director Rob Overman.
Fitness classes in both LeBauer and Center City parks are ongoing and will continue through the end of fall.
For a complete list of all classes and free programs offered at downtown parks, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
